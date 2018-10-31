Golmaal team shoots with Simmba, Malaika has no time for haters, Sanjay Dutt to produce his first Marathi venture, and other Bollywood updates

: Here we bring you the new and fresh happenings from the world of Bollywood. Take a look-

Women's portrayal in cinema hasn't changed: Neena Gupta

Veteran actress Neena Gupta says the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema has not changed and will take time.

"It (portrayal of women in cinema) has not changed at all. It will not change till the time the society changes and it will take time to change society. The girls are changing quickly but the men are not changing. That is why the girls will go through a very bad time now till the next generation comes," Neena told media publications here.

On the work front, Neena is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Badhaai Ho. She is now looking forward to the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

She will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga.

"It's a small role but a nice one," she said.

Shashank Khaitan's restless energy matches mine: Varun

Actor Varun Dhawan says filmmaker Shashank Khaitan has restless energy, which matches his own.

Varun on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of himself with Khaitan, and wrote, "The calm before the rain. Shashank Khaitan has a restless energy which matches me. Something or the other keeps cooking in his head. Here's to changing the game once again."

They have worked together in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and hope to collaborate again.

Malaika has no time for haters

Actress and TV personality Malaika Arora says she has no time for haters and the opinionated on social media platforms.

Malaika on Wednesday took to her Instagram stories, where she wrote, "No time for bulls****ers, drainers and the opinionated."

The actress, who was once married to actor Arbaaz Khan, has often been trolled on her dressing style.

On the professional front, she is currently seen as a judge on India's Got Talent.

Patralekhaa loves her quality time with Rajkummar

City Lights actress Patralekhaa says she loves spending "quality time" with actor and her boyfriend Rajkummar Rao away from their hectic lives in Mumbai.

"Goa is very close to our hearts and we make it a point to visit ever so often. We even joke around saying it's like second home," Patralekhaa said in a statement to media publications.

"This time our Goa trip was unbelievably special because it truly did feel like home, thanks to Airbnb. We wanted to spend quality time doing things we love together, and disconnecting from our hectic lives in Mumbai," she added.

Rajkummar said it was "great to get away from the city and our day-to-day life".

"We both really appreciated being able to do our favourite things, from watching a film to enjoying a cup of coffee together, albeit in a stunning home, a hop skip and jump from the Mandovi River. I think some of my highlights from this trip would definitely be riding around town on a scooter and going kayaking for the first time ever! It was a memorable break being away from work," he added.

Kerry Washington has always been an inspiration: Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra says that Scandal actress Kerry Washington has always been an inspiration to her.

Priyanka and her pop singer fiance Nick Jonas on Saturday night attended Washington's highly acclaimed broadway play titled American Son. The Scandal star on Tuesday night took to Twitter to share a string of photographs with the couple.

Washington captioned the image, "It was so great seeing you on Saturday Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas! Thanks so much for coming."

Priyanka replied, "You were incredible Kerry Washington and so was the team of American Son. Thank you so much for having us and your amazing advice! You have always been an inspiration. good luck and love always."

On 28 October, Priyanka’s friends and family hosted a bridal shower for the Bollywood actress ahead of her wedding with Jonas here.

The two are reportedly getting married at Rajasthan's Mehrangarh Fort in December. They got engaged in August in a traditional Roka ceremony at her residence in Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt to produce his first Marathi venture

After backing the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Prasthanam, actor Sanjay Dutt will now make his debut into Marathi cinema as a producer.

His production banner, Sanjay Dutt's Productions, will produce the yet untitled Marathi film.

Sanjay tweeted on Tuesday, "Ecstatic to announce Sanjay Dutt Productions' first venture into Marathi films alongside Blue Mustang, yet untitled."

Being directed by Raj Gupta, the film stars actors like Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri and Abhijeet Khandkekar.

Save farmers, pay off their loans, urges Big B

Moved by the plight of a farmer who made it to the 'hot seat' of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is doing his bit to help the farmer community, has urged the public to step forward and help pay off their loans.

A farmer named Anantkumar Khanke made it to the show, and spoke about his struggle to survive. This led Amitabh Bachchan to urge people to come forth and help the farmers in whatever way possible.

Khanke said his annual income is around Rs 60,000 if they face a good rainy season. When there is a shortage of water, he pays Rs 100 per gallon for farming.

Big B, who himself does a lot for the farmers in his own way, narrated an incident which sensitised him to the farmers' plight, read a statement.

He narrated, "When I was shooting in Visakhapatnam around a decade back, I read in the newspaper then, that farmers are committing suicide for amounts like Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. I felt very bad reading this. When I came back, I contacted an NGO here and asked them if I could be of any help in saving the lives of farmers and that's how I got a list of 30-40 people whose loans I could pay off.

"A few years ago, there was distress in Vidarbha due to shortage of rainfall and I cleared loans of around 100 farmers and recently in Maharashtra, I have ensured that the loans of around 360 farmers have been paid off to the banks. My next step is to help clear loans of approximately 850 farmers in Uttar Pradesh."

He said that by mentioning this, he is hopeful that even if around 10 or 12 people, who find it within their capacity and capability, step forward and help in saving the lives of farmers, they would have "set an example for many more and in turn so many farmers' lives would be saved".

"I would urge people to understand the plight of our 'anna-data' (farmers) and the kind of hardships they are facing. I do not want to boast about myself but I want everyone to help our farmers who face the shortage of even having basic necessities.

"If anyone of you, individually or collectively can pay off their loans, I join my hands to request you to please help them. This will be the biggest contribution you can make to the farmers of our country."

Kaun Banega Crorepati is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

'Padmaavat', 'Mahanati' in IFFI's 2018 Indian Panorama section

Epic big screen dramas like Padmaavat and Mahanati, as well as features like Nagarkirtan, Sinjar and Bhayanakam are a part of the selection of Indian Panorama films for the 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa next month.

Acclaimed director Shaji N. Karun's Malayalam drama Olu will open the feature film category of the Indian Panorama section, which will have a mix of Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Tulu, Ladakhi, Jasari and Hindi films, read a statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Wednesday.

The feature film jury of thirteen members was headed by acclaimed film director and screenwriter Rahul Rawail. The jury has selected a bouquet of 22 feature films, including titles like Walking With The Wind, Ee Maa Yove, Dhappa, To Let and Peranbu.

Padmaavat, Mahanati, Raazi and Tiger Zinda Hai have been chosen as 'mainstream films' by an internal committee of the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF).

The titles for the non-feature film segment were chosen by a separate seven-member jury headed by film director and editor Vinod Ganatra. The jury selected the film Kharvas, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale as the opening non-feature film of Indian Panorama 2018. There will be a total of 21 non-feature films selected for it.

IFFI 2018 will be held in Goa from 20-28 November.

(Source : IANS)

Rani Mukerji's ‘Hichki’ performs exceedingly well at the global box office; mints rs 200 crore

Rani Mukerji's Hichki is doing wonders at the global box office as the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. Given the universal appeal of the film, it has witnessed a staggering reception across the world.

Directed by Siddharth Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie released in India on 23 March.

Golmaal team shoots with Simmba

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan just shot for a dance sequence with team Golmaal. An excited Ranveer, who next will be seen in Simmba, shared a post about the same.