News

#Goofingaround: Twinkle teases Akshay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jul 2019 03:26 PM

MUMBAI: Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has shared a video of her actor-husband Akshay Kumar trying out a stunt during their vacation in an undisclosed location. Twinkle hilariously claimed it was Akshay's way of making a quick buck.

Twinkle shared the video clip on Instagram, where Akshay can be seen performing a challenge that requires contestants to hang horizontally on a pole. The one who sticks around for the longest time wins £100.

"Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list -- he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well. Goofing around," she captioned the video.

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of "Mission Mangal", which is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), or the Mangalyaan project to put a space probe into Mars' orbit, launched by ISRO min November 2013.

He is also busy with filmmaker Rohit Shetty's next, "Sooryavanshi", which also stars Katrina Kaif.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Iulia has 'shaky...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Arjun Rampal and...
  • We fit: Sushmita posts 'family selfie' with beau Roman Shawl[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    We fit: Sushmita posts...
  • Ayushmann's on-screen mom Neena Gupta stuns in saree[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Ayushmann's on-...
  • Malaika Arora[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    This is what Malaika...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Shah Rukh's '...

Recent Video
18 Jul 2019 04:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Angad, Ankitta and Paras spill eachothers secrets while shooting for Zee5' Ishq Aaj Kal
Angad, Ankitta and Paras spill eachothers secrets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Jul 2019 04:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
About Siwach gives it back to the trollers
About Siwach gives it back to the trollers | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

past seven days