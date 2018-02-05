Govinda is one of the finest comedy actors: Rohit Shetty

King of action and comedy, director Rohit Shetty is known to keep his audience at the edge of their seats with his films. Having worked with Ajay Devgn, Shahrukh, Kajol, he expressed his desire to work with Govinda in the near future while shooting for an episode of his television reality show, India’s Next Superstars.

The game of comedy in the entertainment industry has changed recently, thanks to Rohit Shetty and team and his films like All The Best, the Golmaal Franchise, etc. While judging a comedy act on the show, he voiced his desire to work with the Master of Comedy Govinda. He said, “Comedy is the most difficult genre to pull off as an actor. You either make the audience laugh or you make them question you as an actor.”

Applauding contestant Shruti Sharma’s performance, he adds, “There are very few actors who can do comedy like Juhi, Kajol, Deepika and ofcourse, one of the finest comedy actors is Govinda. He takes the scene to another level and has set a benchmark. I really liked your act, keep it up.”

After this, we can’t wait for them to get together. We hope you’re reading this, Chi-Chi!