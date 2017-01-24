Grab now: Cool, sexy Raees merchandise on Shop CJ

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'd know that whole of January is for winning cool prizes and a chance to meet Shah Rukh Khan, thanks to the Raees contest on Shop CJ.

If you're a diehard SRK fan, you cannot just crack the trivia questions, but also walk away with grand prizes. Up for grabs are cool and sexy Raees merchandise that include custom glares, exclusively designed for Shop CJ contest by Petrol, the infamous eyewear brand endorsed by celebrities and sport stars around the world. There are funky tees with the movie's dialogue to be won too. We hear quirky merchandise like Raees stress balls and coffee mugs also feature in the list of giveaways!

Over thousands of merchandise can be won through Shop CJ's program and their social media pages. What are you waiting for, eh? Get winning by using these hashtags:

#AmmiJaanKehtiThi & #RaeesKoNahiChhodungaMain

Shop CJ in association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment is all geared up to run a trivia contest this January for the upcoming movie Raees. By answering a few simple questions broadcasted on Shop CJ TV Shopping Network viewers stand a chance to get up-close and personal with the Bollywood Superstar, Shah Rukh Khan AKA Raees. Shop CJ has extended the contest to social media where you can join them on a virtual chase for Raees much like the movie premise itself. All the true blue Shah Rukh Khan fans get to unravel interesting clues on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and you might be the lucky winner to meet the King Khan himself.

Shop CJ is interactive, innovative and creative, especially in the T-Commerce genre. They make shopping easier and more accessible to those who are still not used to the e-commerce trend.

In the January release, SRK aka Raees, is constantly at loggerheads with determined cop Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Set in Gujarat, the movie traces the story of a bootlegger’s business acquisitions. Is SRK a good guy or a bad guy? Directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Red Chillies and Excel Entertainment, the flick is slated to open on 25 January, 2017.

