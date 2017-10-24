Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, credited with films like "Masoom" and "Mr India" which have stood the test of time, says great movies are made when characters have souls.

Kapur was nostalgic about his movie "Bandit Queen" after watching it late on Monday.

"I just saw 'Bandit Queen' again, I miss Ashok Mehta my Director of Photography. There's never been a DoP like him. Miss you my friend, my mentor, my guide. Miss you," Kapur tweeted.

Kapur had directed "Bandit Queen" in 1996. The biographical film was based on Phoolan Devi's life as a woman from a lower caste, who faces sexual abuse and discrimination in society, and goes on to become a dacoit and politician.

"The story of a great film, of great novel must arise from within the souls of characters, rather than from an imposed plot that engulfs them," he added.

"Bandit Queen", which starred Seema Biswas as the title character, had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

