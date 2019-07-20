Guess which Bollywood actor wants to KIDNAP Taimur Ali Khan?

MUMBAI: Handsome lad Siddharth Malhotra has a huge female fan following. Although the debonair actor does not have too many hits in his kitty, he still manages to keep his fans curious and waiting for his upcoming projects. Currently, Siddharth is busy promoting his upcoming film Jabariya Jodi along with co-actress Parineeti Chopra.



The film is based on the tradition of groom kidnapping, and Siddharth plays a Bihari thug in it. Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh. The makers have released quite a few songs like Khadke Glassy and Zilaa Hilela, which have become quite popular.



Recently, the duo made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Host Kapil asked a quirky question to Sid and Pari inspired by the concept of the movie. Kapil asked them whom they would choose to kidnap from the Bollywood fraternity. Pari replied saying she is a die-hard Saif Ali Khan fan and that she would love to kidnap him. Sid, however, replied, that he would like to kidnap Saif’s son Taimur Ali Khan.



Well, Kareena, are you listening?