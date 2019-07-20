News

Guess which Bollywood actor wants to KIDNAP Taimur Ali Khan?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jul 2019 12:34 PM

MUMBAI: Handsome lad Siddharth Malhotra has a huge female fan following. Although the debonair actor does not have too many hits in his kitty, he still manages to keep his fans curious and waiting for his upcoming projects. Currently, Siddharth is busy promoting his upcoming film Jabariya Jodi along with co-actress Parineeti Chopra.

The film is based on the tradition of groom kidnapping, and Siddharth plays a Bihari thug in it. Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh. The makers have released quite a few songs like Khadke Glassy and Zilaa Hilela, which have become quite popular.

Recently, the duo made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Host Kapil asked a quirky question to Sid and Pari inspired by the concept of the movie. Kapil asked them whom they would choose to kidnap from the Bollywood fraternity. Pari replied saying she is a die-hard Saif Ali Khan fan and that she would love to kidnap him. Sid, however, replied, that he would like to kidnap Saif’s son Taimur Ali Khan.

Well, Kareena, are you listening?

Tags > Taimur Ali Khan, Prashant Singh, fans curious, Saif Ali Khan, Jabariya Jodi, co-actress Parineeti Chopra,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
19 Jul 2019 03:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mohammad Nazim talks about the X-Factor that made him choose Bahu Begum
Mohammad Nazim talks about the X-Factor that made... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

past seven days