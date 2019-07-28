Guess which is the only real shot in 'The Lion King'

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Jon Favreau has shared a snapshot of the only "real" scene in his latest release, "The Lion King". It is the first scene of the film, depicting a sunrise photographed in Africa.



"This is the only real shot in 'The Lion King'. There are 1,490 rendered shots created by animators and CG artists. I slipped in a single shot that we actually photographed in Africa to see if anyone would notice," Favreau captioned the image, adding: "It is the first shot of the movie that begins (the song) 'The circle of life'."



Favreau took to Twitter to share the photograph of the rising sun. The image is conisdered iconic and found space in the 1994 animation version of "The Lion King", too.



The new film brings back the adventures of Simba, the lion cub who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands.



The film updates the classic tale with photo-realistic and computer-generated animation. Favreau had earlier helmed the 2016 global blockbuster, "The Jungle Book".



Source: IANS