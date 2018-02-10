Guess who Mahesh Bhatt wants to stay in touch with?

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who joined "India's Next Superstars" for a special session, says he wants to stay in touch with all the contestants of the talent-based reality show.

In the upcoming episode, Bhatt will be seen challenging the contestants. After shooting for the Star Plus show, he has sent out a message for all the contestants.

He said, "You need a strong heart to perform as the world is full of spectators. I want to have a lifelong connect with each one of you and see how you people shine in the real world."

Isn't that nice of him?

What Do you think about Mahesh Bhatt?

Bhatt is truly a mentor for many talented and creative people out there.