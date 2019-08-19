News

Guess why Diana Penty is being trolled by Bollywood

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Aug 2019 06:15 PM

MUMBAI: Diana Penty is being trolled on social media -- no, not by netizens but by the Bollywood frat! Celebs who have been trolling Diana include Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood and Punit Malhotra.

It so happened that Diana posted a picture of herself on Instagram, with the caption: "Messy hair, don't care!" In the picture, the "Happy Bhag Jayegi" actress can be seen posing in a way as if she is trying to arrange her hair, which looks perfect already.

Bollywood celebs immediately started trolling the actress.

"D... this messy hair is #HairGoals," wrote actress Aditi Rao Hydari, commenting on the post.

Dia Mirza commented: "Uhhhhh where's the mess missy?"

Actor Sonu Sood wrote" "Messy... straight out of the parlour."

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra asked, "This is messy?"

On the work front, Diana was last seen in the song "Sheher ki ladki" alongside rapper Baadshah, for the film "Khandaani Shafakhana". She will next be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's romantic movie "Shiddat", which also stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan and Mohit Raina.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Happy Bhag Jayegi, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood, Punit Malhotra,

