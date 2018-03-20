Gul Panag joins Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2

Mumbai: 2012 seems like a long time now and with the news of the second instalment of Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year abuzz, the scope of the storytelling broadens and becomes more ambitious. TellyChakkar was the first one to report about the hot hunk Aditya Seal joining the cast of the sequel much to our readers excitement and holla! We are back again with yet another interesting update.

The film which is soon set to go on floors will also feature prominent beauty queen and Indian actress Gul Panag.

A little birdie from the show informs that Panag will play a pivotal role in the narrative. “In most probability, she will be seen as a professor, similar to what Ronit Roy essayed in the first part,” a source explains.

The makers have made sure to keep her character under wraps but insiders confirm that she will have a strong screen presence. The 39-year-old actress has been really selective about her projects in the past as well. In her over a decade-long career, she has always preferred quality over quantity. Apart from her acting career, Gul is certified as a pilot.

Her character in 2007’s critically acclaimed Dor proved her mettle as an actor, for which she was also awarded. This will be yet another unconventional project for Panag where she will be a part of a pot-boiler and larger than life narrative.

Student of The Year 2 comprises of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal in the primary cast. The movie is expected to release by November 2018 and will go on floors post the release of Shroff’s Baaghi 2. The sequel is helmed by Punit Malhotra, who has directed films like I Hate Luv Story.

