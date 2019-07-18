News

'Gully Boy', 'Andhadhun' up for honours at Melbourne

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jul 2019 07:44 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy" and Sriram Raghavan's "Andhadhun" have bagged top nominations at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), 2019.

The films are in the race to win the Best Film at the festival. Also, actors Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana, who wooed the audience with their performances in "Gully Boy" and "Andhadhun" respectively, have been nominated in the Best Actor category.

Other Best Film nominees are "Badhaai Ho", "Sui Dhaaga: Made In India" and "Super Deluxe", while Best Actor nominees also include Amitabh Bachchan (Badla), Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe), Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle), Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike) and Namdev Gaurav (Namdev Bhau).

Zoya Akhtar and Sriram Raghavan earned nominations in the Best Director category, along with competing with Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Rima Das, Praveen Morchhale, Abhishek Chaubey and Jahnu Barua.

The Best Actress Award category has actresses Tabu (Andhadhun), Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho), Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy), Rituparna Sengupta (Ahaa Re), Jigmet Dewa Lhamo (Chuskit), Zerifa Wahid (Bhoga Khirikee) vying for tophonour.

Jill Bilcock, who is an Academy Award-winning editor of films such as "Moulin Rogue" and "Romeo And Juliet", and legendary filmmaker and screenwriter Fred Schepisi, are among as jury members.

The 10th edition of the festival takes place between August 8 and 17.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy, Andhadhun, Sriram Raghavan, Super Deluxe, Namdev Bhau, Amitabh Bachchan, Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Rima Das, Praveen Morchhale, Abhishek Chaubey, Jahnu Barua, Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
18 Jul 2019 07:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cast of Bahu Begum reveal each-others secrets
Cast of Bahu Begum reveal each-others secrets | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Fun on the sets of Dance India Dance

Fun on the sets of Dance India Dance
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shaminn
Shaminn

past seven days