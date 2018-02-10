Gully Boy gets a Valentine’s Day release for next year

Mumbai: The wait for the first look of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' has finally come to an end.

The upcoming flick starring Ranveer and Alia as the protagonists is said to be a musical drama and the shoot has been going on in full swing at Dharavi, Mumbai.

The movie is directed by Zoya Akhtar who is one of the finest storytellers in the fraternity. With such renowned names associated with the upcoming flick, the excitement level among the audience is already soaring and guess what the wait is finally over as the movie has got its release date!

Yes, Gully Boy is all set to release on 14th February, 2019 and Ranveer and Alia took to Twitter to share this happy news with their fans along with the first look of their movie.

The Ranveer and Alia looks nail the look and mood of their respective roles in the poster of the movie. Have a look at it below –

We just can’t wait to go on a ‘Gully Boy’ date next Valentine!

What do you think about Aila Bhatt &b Ranveer Singh?

We wish a very good luck to the team!