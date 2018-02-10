Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Gully Boy gets a Valentine’s Day release for next year

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2018 05:45 PM

Mumbai: The wait for the first look of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' has finally come to an end.

The upcoming flick starring Ranveer and Alia as the protagonists is said to be a musical drama and the shoot has been going on in full swing at Dharavi, Mumbai.

The movie is directed by Zoya Akhtar who is one of the finest storytellers in the fraternity. With such renowned names associated with the upcoming flick, the excitement level among the audience is already soaring and guess what the wait is finally over as the movie has got its release date!

Yes, Gully Boy is all set to release on 14th February, 2019 and Ranveer and Alia took to Twitter to share this happy news with their fans along with the first look of their movie.

The Ranveer and Alia looks nail the look and mood of their respective roles in the poster of the movie. Have a look at it below –

We just can’t wait to go on a ‘Gully Boy’ date next Valentine!

What do you think about Aila Bhatt &b Ranveer Singh?

We wish a very good luck to the team!

Tags > Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Protagonists, Zoya Akhtar, 14th February, 2019,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Recent Video
10 Feb 2018 05:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Hiten: I love Cricket that's why I'm the captain
Hiten: I love Cricket that's why I'm... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Sunny Leone

Crooked Sunny

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days