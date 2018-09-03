News

Hèrmosa Design Studio opens its doors to Jaipur in collaboration with Nikhil Thampi

MUMBAI: Under a canopy of stars, Hèrmosa Design Studio marked its debut outpost in Jaipur with an unforgettable night at the resplendent Taj Jai Mahal Palace. The sparkling event punctuated a major milestone for design maverick, Nikhil Thampi with a unique collaboration that marked his debut in the realm of home décor.

In true Nikhil Thampi fashion, the couturier unveiled the collaboration with a grand showcase at the Taj Jai Mahal Palace, Jaipur. Disha Patani, brand ambassador of Hèrmosa Design Studio, closed the show in a bespoke Nikhil Thampi masterpiece.

The designer’s bespoke collection will find a worthy home at Hèrmosa’s picturesque Jaipur outpost housing 3 storeys of unique home décor from a roster of exclusive brands including Nikhil Thampi Label, Kira The Label, Bistro Quaint and Masilo Organic Baby. On this glorious occasion, Pranjal Agarwal, CEO of Hèrmosa expressed, “I am extremely thrilled to announce the launch of our first store today and am so humbled with the response that we have received. We wanted to create a bespoke home décor shopping experience like never before, and this concept store would not have come to life if it wasn’t for my supportive and talented partners.”

Nikhil’s line for Hèrmosa offers a functional, versatile yet glamorous take on home décor. The product line includes statement pieces for the discerning homeowner, such as sofa sets for different needs, nesting tables, bar consoles and home accessories such as rugs and cushions, among other selective pieces.  On this momentous occasion, Nikhil stated, “Design for me goes beyond apparel; I was always keen on exploring a collaboration in the space of interior décor and I’m grateful to mark my initiation in this field with Hèrmosa Design Studio. I believe design can be translated through so many different avenues, and the entire process from inception to completion has been seamless.”
