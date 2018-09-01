News

Hacker sentenced over nude photos of Hollywood celebrities

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Sep 2018 08:02 PM

Los Angeles: George Garofano, who hacked the iCloud accounts of more than 250 people, including several Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, was sentenced to 8 months in prison.

Following his sentence, George will also face 3 years of supervised release and 60 hours of community service. The sentencing comes 8 months after the Connecticut man was charged with using fake Apple support emails to trick victims into providing their personal account information.

In a submitted statement to the court, George said he blamed nobody but himself but highlighted how the felony conviction would affect him for the rest of his life.

He was arrested alongside three other men involved with the hack: Emilio Herrera, Edward Majerczyk, and Ryan Collins.

All three were also sentenced to prison with Emilio receiving 16 months, Edward getting 9 months, and Ryan 18 months.

The hack occurred in 2014 when photos of prominent celebrities appeared on image-sharing site 4chan, showing the stars nude or partially dressed. Celebrities affected by the hack include Kate Upton and Kirsten Dunst.

A similar case took place in 2012 when Christopher Cheney was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after he stole personal information from the email accounts of Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, Christina Aguilera, and several other high-profile actresses.

 
Tags > George Garofano, Hollywood celebrities, Jennifer Lawrence, Emilio Herrera, Edward Majerczyk, Ryan Collins, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, Christina Aguilera, hacker, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

pic of the day
Erica Fernandes

Pyaar

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Voot announces premium web series

Voot announces premium web series
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Hrithik Roshan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days