Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
30 May 2017 07:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TV celebs get 'bowled over' by...
TV celebs get 'bowled over' by... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Khatron Ke 'Khiladi'

Khatron Ke 'Khiladi'

more pics Click Here

poll

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Had a huge crush on Sanjay Dutt, says Raveena Tandon

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 May 2017 01:08 PM
30 May 2017 01:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Raveena Tandon, who is gearing up for her next film "Shab", says she had a huge crush on actor Sanjay Dutt at one point.

During the promotional interviews of "Shab", Raveena was asked about her favourite stars. She said the choice changes from time to time.

"In my childhood days, I was a fan of Rishi Kapoor and then when I grew up a bit, I had a crush on Sanjay Dutt. I have worked with him in seven films. I used to be very scared while working with him as I couldn't believe that I was actually doing a film with someone whose poster were all over my room's wall.

"I had a very huge crush on him," said the actress, who has worked with Sanjay in films like "Kshatriya", "Vijeta" and "L.O.C Kargil".

Talking about "Shab", Raveena said: "It is a very sensitive film dealing with relationships. Relationships are never easy and are always complicated. The film is made with very ensemble cast and mostly it talks about relationships and the way everyone is connected with each other.

"I feel that when people will watch the film, they will easily connect some or the other character."

The actress, who has portrayed some memorable characters in films like "Daman" and "Satta", says doing different things and characters excites her.

"I mostly try to do different characters. After 'Maatr', you will see me here in a very glamorous avatar with a bit of grey shades in it. Doing different things excites me. I like to do things which challenges me as an actor, something which i never did before. So all that is exciting for me, and I hope I am successful in this as well," she added.

Directed by Onir, "Shab" also features Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht, Simon Frenay, Gaurav Nanda and Areesz Ganddi. The film is scheduled to release on June 30.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Raveena Tandon, Shab, Sanjay Dutt, Kshatriya, Vijeta, L.O.C Kargil, Daman, Satta, Maatr, Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht, Simon Frenay, Gaurav Nanda, Areesz Ganddi, Rishi Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top