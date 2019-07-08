Hakuna Matata! Top Friendship movies to watch with your gang of buddies!

MUMBAI: It is a given that life without the magic of movies is boring. While love stories are usually the highlight in most plots, there are also films that revolve around the magic of friendship.

Some amazing flicks have taught us that one doesn't need to be best friends with the same gender or even the same age or species, but that BFFs can be any two souls on this planet, who have a connection!

Disney’s much awaited live action magnum opus The Lion King is all set to relive our childhoods and mesmerize us, also bringing back the friendship goals of Timon and Pumbaa! Who can forget their life motto: Hakuna Matata!

Be it Timon and Pumbaa, Mowgli and Bagheera, the gang from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara', Winnie the Pooh or the music band of 'Rock On', movies have shown us that friendship can strike anywhere and with anyone! While you watch for The Lion King to release on 19th July, here are some must watch buddy movies to catch up on!

The Lion King: Timon and Pumbaa: They are fun, wild and loud, but can be serious and dependable at the same time. Timon and Pumbaa may seem to be easy going with their motto “Hakuna Matata”, but they know when to get all serious and prove that they are there for each other through thick and thin.

Toy Story: Woody and Buzz Lightyear: Not all friendships start with “hello” and a smile. For Woody and Buzz, it was more of a rivalry in the beginning. But when Buzz’ illusion of being a real space ranger was shattered, his renewed hope was sparked by an unexpected source–Woody. From then on, the two rivals grew to the best buddies we can’t help but love!

Finding Nemo and Finding Dory: Dory is a friend we all want to have. Marlin would not have found his son Nemo if not for Dory. Granted, she forgets Marlin and their trip’s purpose every few minutes, but Dory always bounces back and accompanies Marlin all through his search for Nemo. Talk about friends who will swim oceans for you!

Jungle Book: A heart-warming story about family, friendship and growing up, 'Jungle Book' is about Mowgli, an orphaned human boy who is guided by his animal guardians Bagheera and Baloo. The movie strikes all the right chords and makes you remember your childhood days.

3 Idiots: If there is a movie that defines true friendship and bonding for life, it is Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots'. The movie portrays the friendship of three boys who meet in college and swear to be best friends for life. From their first smoke to their first heartbreaks, they have been through each other's ups and downs together. It's the story of discovering their own paths and reuniting to find their long lost friend.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: This movie truly redefined the meaning of friendship in the truest sense of the millennial era. The film revolves around Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who have been inseparable since childhood. They set off to Spain on a bachelor trip and face things that they have been running from. A story on bromance and friendship, music, humour, and the direction one's life takes. Nothing can be better than this one for sure!