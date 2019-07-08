movie news

Mira, Shahid celebrate 'happy 4'
Mira, Shahid celebrate 'happy 4'

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have completed four years as husband and wife, and she still can't stop...

08 Jul 2019 04:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
'A friend to many': Celebs mourn Cameron Boyce's demise
'A friend to many': Celebs mourn...

MUMBAI: Celebrities Adam Sandler, Peyton List and Kenny Ortega have mourned the sudden demise of young actor Cameron Boyce on...

08 Jul 2019 03:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
SC refuses to entertain plea against 'Article 15'
SC refuses to entertain plea against 'Article 15'

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking cancellation of the certification granted to...

08 Jul 2019 03:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Hakuna Matata!
Hakuna Matata! Top Friendship movies to watch

MUMBAI: It is a given that life without the magic of movies is boring. While love stories are usually the highlight in most plots...

08 Jul 2019 02:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Gouri Tonnk
It was Bollywood theme birthday for THIS actress

MUMBAI: Gouri Tonnk celebrated her birthday in filmy style as the couple made Bollywood statement by dressing up like Zeenat Aman...

08 Jul 2019 02:49 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cyberbullying is hurtful to youngsters: Ananya
Cyberbullying is hurtful to youngsters: Ananya

MUMBAI:  Actress Ananya Panday, who has started an online campaign called 'So Positive', to confront cyberbullying, says...

08 Jul 2019 12:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty, husband's 'Jumma chumma de de'

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty's London diaries can make anyone turn green with envy. After the "Jumma chumma...

08 Jul 2019 12:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Big B feels blessed to work with young, fresh talent
Big B feels blessed to work with young, fresh talent

MUMBAI:  Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is currently shooting for "Gulabo Sitabo" here, feels blessed to be working with new and...

08 Jul 2019 12:31 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kabir Khan impressed with Mini Mathur's performance

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is impressed with the performance of his wife and actress Mini Mathur in "Mind The Malhotras", and says her acting was...

07 Jul 2019 03:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I am not scared of getting typecast: Varun Sharma

Known for adding a flavour of laughter to the films he has featured in, actor Varun Sharma says he is not scared of getting pigeonholed in the...

07 Jul 2019 03:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
There are only positives being SRK's wife: Gauri

Interior designer Gauri Khan says there are only positives as far as being the wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is concerned. She says he is a...

06 Jul 2019 06:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
'Malaal' is memorable for its purity of soul
'Malaal' is memorable for its purity of soul

MUMBAI: Movie: "Malaal"

Cast: Meezaan, Sharmin Sehgal

Director:...

05 Jul 2019 08:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
He is flawed, so are we all: Shahid on 'Kabir Singh'
He is flawed, so are we all: Shahid on 'Kabir Singh'

MUMBAI: He started out by playing a chocolate boy in "Ishq Vishk", but then with films like "Kaminey", "Haider" and "Udta Punjab...

05 Jul 2019 06:19 PM | TellychakkarTeam
'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna' is 'Darr' remixed
'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna' is 'Darr' remixed

Movie: "Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna"
Cast: Karanvir Bohra, Priya Banerjee, Sameer Kochhar
Director...

05 Jul 2019 05:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Malaika Arora to Arjun Kapoor
I make you look good: Malaika Arora to Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Malaika Arora says its her magic that makes actor Arjun Kapoor look good.

Arjun on Thursday night...

05 Jul 2019 05:38 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dimple Kapadia
When Dimple Kapadia abused 'Angrezi Medium' director

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has begun shooting "Angrezi Medium", and an update from director Homi Adajania shows she...

05 Jul 2019 05:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt's daughter pens heartfelt note

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has penned a note mourning the demise of her boyfriend.

She took to...

04 Jul 2019 08:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Malaika Arora
#Twinning: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor paint NYC neon

MUMBAI: Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are giving some serious couple goals. The two were spotted twinning in neon clothes...

04 Jul 2019 08:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Meezaan
We're friends: Meezaan on dating rumours

MUMBAI: Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film "Malaal", has opened up on dating...

04 Jul 2019 08:02 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sara Gesawat bags Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part one- The Haunted Ship
Sara Gesawat bags Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part one- The Haunted Ship

MUMBAI TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the entertainment industry.     ...

04 Jul 2019 03:15 PM | Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui

