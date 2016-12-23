Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma

quickie
Akshay Dogra

Barun Sobti is my 2am friend: Akshay Dogra

more quickie Click Here

inspirations
Abhishek Malik
1920x1080 | 1280x1024 | mobile
more wallpapers Click Here

Slideshow

Ugly FIGHTS in Bigg Boss 10!

Manu vs Swami Om
more slideshows Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

'Half Girlfriend' shooting wraps up

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2016 11:38 AM
23 Dec 2016 11:38 AM | TellychakkarTeam

The shooting for Mohit Suri's upcoming film "Half Girlfriend" is over.

Shraddha, who has previously worked with Suri in films like "Aashiqui 2" and "Ek Villain", on Thursday Tweeted that it has been special.

"And it's a film wrap on 'Half Girlfriend'! Hatrick completed with Mohit Suri and it's been so so special...80 days, six states and three continents," she tweeted.

"Half Girlfriend" is an adaptation of author Chetan Bhagat's eponymous novel. The actress says it has been challenging to bring the author's "words to life".

"Bringing Chetan Bhagat's words to life has been challenging and so much fun memories, memories, memories!" she added.

Shraddha Kapoor, who will be seen sharing screen space with actor Arjun Kapoor in the film, also praised the entire crew.

"It's been amazing with an amazing team. Such awesomely passionate talents coming together. This beautiful world of making films," she said.

This will be the second time Arjun will be seen in Bhagat's book adaptation. In 2014, He was seen in the film "2 States" an adaptation of the book "2 States: The Story of My Marriage".

Directed by Mohit Suri, "Half Girlfriend" is locked for release on May 19 next year.

Tags > Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend, Chetan Bhagat, Shraddha Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top