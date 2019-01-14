This Hangover 2 actor to star with Ajay Devgn in Total Dhamaal

Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to return to comedy with his upcoming film Total Dhamaal. Amidst the countdown to the film’s trailer, the makers have released the first look of the actor along with his co-star—the monkey that starred in Hangover 2.

The first look has Ajay with the monkey dressed in a shirt and trousers. The makers announced the Bollywood debut of the monkey, Crystal, who has George of the Jungle and Night at the Museum in its filmography along with Hangover 2.

Total Dhamaal is a multi-starrer that brings back the super-hit pairing of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit after a gap of 18 years. They were last seen in Pukar.

Actor Esha Gupta plays the second female lead in the film. The star cast also includes Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Johnny Lever.

Sonakshi Sinha too has done special dance number Mugda for the film. The song was originally picturized on Helen in the 1971 film Inkar. The film is a sequel to the 2011 film Double Dhamaal and is the third installment of the successful Dhamaal series. Directed by Indra Kumar, it is set to hit the theatres on 22nd February.