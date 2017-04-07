Hot Downloads

Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra

Recent Video
07 Apr 2017 08:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Remixed evergreen Bollywood's songs
Remixed evergreen Bollywood's songs | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Tu Tu Main Main

Tu Tu Main Main!!

more pics Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Hansal Mehta 'disappointed' over 'Aligarh' snub at National Awards

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Apr 2017 05:47 PM
07 Apr 2017 05:47 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says it's disappointing that his critically acclaimed film "Aligarh" was not considered worthy of an honour at the 64th National Film Awards. However, he hopes the debate around LGBTQ rights is not ignored.

Set in a town in Uttar Pradesh from which the film takes its name, "Aligarh" is the story of a professor played by actor Manoj Bajpayee, fired for his sexuality, and a young journalist essayed by Rajkummar Rao, who tells his story to the world.

After the 64th National Film Awards were announced on Friday in New Delhi, Mehta expressed his sentiments via a Twitter post.

He wrote: "I am getting calls asking me if 'Aligarh' was entered for the National Awards and if I was disappointed with the results. Yes, 'Aligarh' was entered and while we are disappointed like many other colleagues, I would like to congratulate all the the winners."

The filmmaker says that the jury has a difficult job every year and there are bound to be disappointments for many.

"Some fine films have been rewarded and some excellent work has been recognised. To all my colleagues who poured their hearts out into 'Aligarh', let's just keep making our films with love and care - awards or no awards. There is no point brooding over the results.

"There is merit in only moving on and continuing to work, to make movies that we believe in."

He says it's more important that the fight for LGBTQ rights continues.

"If 'Aligarh' has shone a light on these issues and if India's ignored LGBTQ's population are able to move forward with dignity rights, and unconditional integration into the mainstream, we will consider our task in making 'Aligarh' accomplished," he said.

Tags > Hansal Mehta, Aligarh, National Awards, Rajkummar Rao, LGBTQ,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top