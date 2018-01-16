Home > Movie News > Movie News
Haryana bans 'Padmaavat'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2018 06:04 PM
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" has been banned by the BJP government in Haryana.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted on Tuesday about the ban being imposed on the movie, which is set to release nationwide on January 25. "Film Padmavati/Padmavat banned in Haryana," Vij wrote on Twitter.

The decision was taken at a Haryana cabinet meeting.
 
Looks like the strife between the film and the nation has still not ended. Hope the release will put an end to all the talks around the film.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat, BJP government, Haryana, Anil Vij, Haryana Health Minister

