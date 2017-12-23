'Hate Story 4' is not just about sex, says Karan Wahi

"I think the most special thing about ‘Hate Story 4' is that the franchise is very successful. I don't know about the other parts because I haven't done them, but when they came to me with this story, their entire perspective was just not to sell sex," Karan said in a statement.
"It's a thriller, there is a quotient of sex in it, but we don't want to make it look like erotic thriller. We rather make it look like a thriller which has a story.
"In ‘Hate Story 4', I am playing the son of a very affluent tycoon who works with his father. His name is Rajveer and is in his mid-20s. He is more flamboyant and expressive than his father or his brother," he added.
Directed by Vishal Pandya, "Hate Story 4" will also feature Urvashi Rautela, Vivan Bhatena and Gulshan Grover.
