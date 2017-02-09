Hot Downloads

Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai

quickie
Leenesh Mattoo

I want the power of invisibility: Leenesh Mattoo

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
09 Feb 2017 07:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
A start of new 'Ishqbaaazi' : Kunal Jaisingh
A start of new 'Ishqbaaazi' : Kunal... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

'Chocolate' boys of Television

Kinshuk Vaidya
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Hate to watch myself on screen: Zaira Wasim

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Feb 2017 06:04 PM
09 Feb 2017 06:04 PM | TellychakkarTeam

“Dangal" actress Zaira Wasim says it's rather embarrassing to watch herself on the screen.

In conversation with young writer Zuni Chopra here on Wednesday, Zaira said: "I hate to watch myself on the screen. It's annoying and embarrassing. I never watch my interviews. I am even scared to watch my film."

What are the challenges when acting?

"I am a debutant and I don't know about challenges. I just blindly follow the instruction given by directors.

"It's up to the writers who write brilliantly-shaped scripts and they are the ones who decide what we (actors) should do. I think the entire credit should go to the writers.

"Even in 'Dangal', if it would not have been a brilliant script, I don't think I would have been called a good actor," she added.

Born and brought up in Jammu and Kashmir, the 16-year-old actress said it was the love for work that keeps her on toes even if there is a hectic schedule.

"It doesn't matter what time you are waking up if you love your work. If you love your work, no matter what difficulties come up. It's like you have to do it."

Asked how she prepares herself for an intense scene, she said: "If the scene is emotional or intense, I need my own time. I would rather prefer sitting in one dark room try to comprehend what coming up next. Everyone needs their own space, so do I."

Likewise, in her personal life, she likes to remain in her own zone.

"I think my life was a little different from how the life of a 16-year-old person should be. I never went out much. My dad used to tell me stories that they used to go out all the time. There is a huge hill right next to my house and I have never been there.”

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Dangal, movie actress, Bollywood, Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan, embarrassing,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest