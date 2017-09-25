Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar says he is confident that actor Hrithik Roshan, who has been locked to reprise the genius' story on screen, will be able to do full justice to the part.

There was speculation around the casting of the biopic of Kumar, who is the founder of educational programme Super 30. But producers have made it official that Hrithik has been signed to play the math genius.

"I have full faith in his capabilities," Kumar said in a statement.

"I am very happy because he is the best choice for the role. I've seen his work and the kind of versatility and range that he exhibits as an actor is very strong. I am a rooted guy, so I feel some level of emotional quotient is required to live my life on screen. I have seen that in Hrithik -- on and off screen," he added.

The biopic, which is being helmed by Vikas Bahl, will showcase the life of the mathematician, who trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT-JEE -- the entrance exams of IIT -- each year, with a commendable success rate.

"I can totally trust Vikas Bahl with my life's story as I'm confident he will make a heartfelt film out of my story," Kumar said.