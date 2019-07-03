Have a look at the SPECIAL WOMEN in Sushant Singh Rajput’s life after his break-up with Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the most successful actors of B- town and the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance as Manav in Zee TV’s acclaimed show Pavitra Rishta, and then ventured into Bollywood.

The actor was in a relationship with actress Ankita Lokhande, and the two were loved by the audience. But after dating for quite some time, they called it quits and went their respective ways.

Well,post their break up, Sushant went on to date his co-star from his movie Raabta, Kirti Sanon. They were rumoured to be in relationship and looked exceptionally good with one another, but the duo broke up for unknown reasons.

Subsequently, there is news doing the rounds that he might be dating actress Rhea Chakraborty. The cute couple seems to be in love and are spending quality time together. Rhea recently celebrated her birthday, and Sushant made it very special for her. However, there is no confirmation about them dating.



On the work front, Sushant is all geared up for Dil Bechara, which is based based on the novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green.