Haven't prepared much for Cannes this time: Sonam Kapoor

By TellychakkarTeam
17 May 2017 04:39 PM
Actress and fashion diva Sonam Kapoor, who will soon leave for the 70th Cannes Film Festival to walk the red carpet as the ambassador of a global cosmetic brand, says she has not prepared enough for her appearance there this time.

The actress on Wednesday launched her fashion brand Rheson with her sister Rhea Kapoor here.

Sonam told the media: "This year, since we are busy doing so many other things, I have not prepared much for Cannes. Usually, my sister Rhea styles me and she is busy making the film 'Veere Di Wedding'. I was busy shooting for two films and promoting our fashion brand Rheson.

"But since it is a cosmetic brand, and it is all about looking beautiful, I believe that you look beautiful if only happy from within. So I am just doing that," she added.

Sonam, apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will walk the red carpet of the Cannes film fiesta as L'Oréal Paris Ambassadors. Sonam will be seen there on May 21 and May 22.

Asked if she would like to give any tips to Deepika, who is representing the brand at Cannes for the first time, Sonam said: "I think I am no one to give her tips as she has already walked many international red carpets. I wish her to have some good time."

Meanwhile, Sonam and Rhea's brand Rheson has collaborated with Shoppers Stop.

Talking about the line, Rhea said: "All our dresses are designed in a way that will not only make you look nice, but are also easily wearable. Like we have a pallazo sari... It's zipped pallazo pants that look like a sari -- that one can wear to a workplace. One of our favourite is mummy jacket which is inspired by my mother's denim jacket, that has a connection of nostalgia."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sonam Kapoor, Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone,

