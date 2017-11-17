Hot Downloads

Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Sana Khan
Sana Khan

guess who
Roli!
guess more Click Here

quickie
Ashi Singh

I would love to go on a Quickie date with Parth Samthaan: Ashi Singh

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Grand launch of Sony TV's Porus

Aditya Redij as Bamani, Rati Pandey as Anusuiya, Amandeep Singh as Shiv Dutt in Porus
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
16 Nov 2017 09:23 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I haven't got a single penny from Gorie: Karan Oberoi reveals
I haven't got a single penny from Gorie:... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who do you think will get evicted in Bigg Boss this week?

Sapna Choudhary, Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you support Priyank's decision to go bald in Bigg Boss 11?

Do you support Priyank's decision to go bald in Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

HC to seek an expert panel to review 'Padmavati'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Nov 2017 11:46 AM
17 Nov 2017 11:46 AM | TellychakkarTeam

A PIL in Delhi High Court on Thursday sought to set up an expert committee of historians and social activists prior to the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama film Padmavati on December 1.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Akhand Rashtrawadi Party said that the committee headed by a retired Delhi High Court judge should include a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member to ensure there are no ''distortions'' historical facts in respect to Rani Padmavati of Chittorgarh.

The committee should ensure that no sentiments are hurt with the release of the film, said the plea.

"The petitioner has come to know from reliable sources that the movie portrayed an imaginary or fictitious character of Rani Padmavati and that there is a distortion of historical facts about her. No individual or a group has any right to play with the sentiments or emotions of any caste or community by distorting Indian history or a historic icon," said the plea.

The plea said the CBFC requires to examine/re-examine the movie's contents with the help of historians or authors with excellent knowledge of historical facts about Rani Padmavati so that wrong or any fictitious image of the queen will not go before people worldwide nor will any public sentiments get hurt.

The PIL filed through lawyer Puneesh Grover made the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, producer Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, movie's scriptwriter and the CBFC as respondents.

(Source: IANS)

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Delhi High Court, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati, CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), Puneesh Grover,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top