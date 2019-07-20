Here’s revealing the look of actress Kriti Kharbanda from Anand Pandit's mystery thriller CHEHRE!

MUMBAI: Kriti Kharbanda who has collaborated for the first time with Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, is all set to entice the audience with her unique character, along with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritiman Chakroborthy and Raghubir Yadav with Annu Kapoor.



Anand Pandit's much-awaited 'Chehre’, directed by Rumi Jaffrey has already caught the eye of a nation-wide audience with Mr. Bachchan’s cutting edge first look and Emraan Hashmi’s novel avatar which has set the industry buzzing. This first-time collaboration will definitely be a feast for viewers to watch.



'Chehre' is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, 'Chehre' releases on February 21, 2020.

