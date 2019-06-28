News

Here's how Big B embarrassed daughter Shweta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jun 2019 03:40 PM

MUMBAI : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan often expresses love for his daughter Shweta Bachchan on social media but this time she found his post "so embarrassing".

Amitabh on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture in which he is seen fixing baby Shweta's swimsuit.

After seeing the post, Shweta commented: "Oh my God...Pa. So embarrassing."

Along with her childhood photo, the "Pink" actor also posted a recently clicked image with Shweta in which both the father and daughter are seen sharing smiles.

Pondering over how fast time flies, Amitabh captioned the photographs: "Ek din aisi thi aur pata hi nhi chala kab aisi hogayi."

On the work front, the 76-year-old is currently shooting for Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo".

( SOURCE : IANS) 

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Oh my God...Pa, Gulabo Sitabo, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Imran Khan and Avantika Malik[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Imran Khan’s wife...
  • Kartik, Janhvi [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Kartik, Janhvi to star in...
  • Salman Khan[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Salman Khan's cycle...
  • Raveena Tondan[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Raveena's '...
  • Malaika makes relationship official with 'amazing' Arjun[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Malaika makes...
  • Vicky Kaushal[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Vicky to play India'...

Recent Video
28 Jun 2019 09:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tusshar Kapoor and Maliika Sherawat talk about the struggles while creating content
Tusshar Kapoor and Maliika Sherawat talk about... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
28 Jun 2019 06:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Who is most likely to? Ft. Adnan Khan & Eisha Singh
Who is most likely to? Ft. Adnan Khan & Eisha... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai

past seven days