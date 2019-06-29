Hichki' to be screened at kids' film fest in Italy

MUMBAI: starrer "Hichki" will be screened at the 49th edition of the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy that will begin on July 19.

The heart-warming and inspiring film had a progressive message of beating stereotypes and featured Rani as a determined school teacher who changes the lives of innocent students from the economically backward strata, while dealing with her own nervous system disorder - Tourette Syndrome.

Maneesh Sharma, the producer of "Hichki", said in a statement:"'Hichki' is a classic underdog story that has resonated with audiences all over the world. It has a universal story that's both inspiring and heart-warming."

"'Hichki' is a story of human triumph against stereotypes, against insurmountable odds that are posed by our society and it has truly appealed across cultures and borders and age-groups.

"For it to be selected for screening at a children's film festival shows its relevance to this age-group as well. 'Hichki' is that rare film that has been doing India proud globally and our the intent is to showcase this film to as many people across the world," he added.

The Yash Raj Films project grossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide.

(SOURCE: IANS)