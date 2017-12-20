Hot Downloads

Hichki director reacts to plagiarism allegations, says met the writer just once!

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2017 08:39 PM
20 Dec 2017 08:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Hichki, which marks the comeback of actress Rani Mukherji on the silver screen, has embroiled into a big time controversy already!

A few days ago, an author, Nishant Kaushik, had accused Hichki director Siddharth P Malhotra of stealing ideas from his script and not giving him the due credit. The author of My Father Is A Hero has gone on a Twitter rant against the treatment meted out to him. Soon, he got support from Twitter users, including critics and writer Khalid Mohammed, who tweeted, 'Welcome to the ways of Bollywood, friend!

Here is Khalid Mohammad’s tweet:

Now Malhotra has reacted to the whole controversy, where he claims that he had bagged the official rights of the novel Front of the Class on which Hichki is based and he has never met the writer before. He admits that several writers had worked on the script, and Nishant was one of them. But he didn't like the pitch Kaushik wrote for him and told his decision to the team that hired the author, Exceed Entertainment.

This is his official statement - "I had acquired the rights to make Front of the Class as a Hindi motion picture in 2013. Nishant Kaushik’s claims are baseless. He was contacted through Exceed Entertainment and I haven’t even met him once. We were looking for writers who could come up with a take on the Front of the Class. We had approached several writers including Nishant. He was given a brief for the film and the story and slant he came up with, was not what we were looking for. So, we did not proceed with him and Exceed was informed about my decision immediately. This was 2015. Several prominent writers like Amole Gupte, Abbas Tyrewala have worked on the story of Hichki and we have obtained NOC’s from them and I thank each one of them for being the creative contributors of Hichki. We have credited all the writers who have worked in our film. So, it is ridiculous that we will not give credit to anyone in particular who has worked hard and contributed for Hichki."

Well there is no denying that Hichki is inspired by Front Of The Class. However this was not apparent after the trailer of the film released. Another very interesting thing to note here is the notes Kaushik had shared is a male protagonist, like the novel, whil eHichki has a female lead, Rani. Kaushik’s emails have been directly written to Siddharth and not through any agency.

Who do you think is telling the truth here? Leave your thoughts below.





Hichki, Nishant Kaushik, Siddharth P Malhotra, Amole Gupte, Abbas Tyrewala

