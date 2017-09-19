Actor Himansh Kohli says he had the best experience working with veteran actor Anupam Kher in the upcoming film Ranchi Diaries.

Himansh made his Bollywood debut with the film Yaariyan directed by Divya Khosla Kumar and will be seen sharing screen space with Anupam for the first time on the silver screen with Ranchi Diaries.

Asked about his experience working with him, Himansh told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "The best I have ever had so far. I'm totally fortunate to have worked with and learn as much as I could living legend."

The 27-year-old actor says he learnt a lot about the craft while working with Anupam.

"While working with him I got to know how I should prepare for my character before I start shooting, when I was shooting how to live a characters life and sustain with the finest details of my character to enhance my performance and deliver my best," he said.

"Ranchi Diaries", directed by Sattwik Mohanty and is produced by Anupam.

Himansh says he really had to prepare and re-invent his acting skills for the film.

"I had really prepared as an actor in a different manner and reinvented my acting skills and abilities. A whole new dimension of the art form is open for me. Thanks to Kher sahab," he said.

Ranchi Diaries follows the story of Gudiya, played by debutante Soundarya and her friends, Taaha Shah and Himansh, who are out to make it big in a small town.

Releasing on 5 October, Ranchi Diaries is a slice-of-life comic small town tale. It also features Jimmy Shergill, Harry Bala and Pradeep Singh.