Himansh Kohli injured while riding a horse

Actor Himansh Kohli got injured on the set of upcoming film "Sweetiee weds NRI" while shooting for a horse riding scene.

While the film is set for a release, Himansh had to shoot for patch work. The scene required him to ride a horse. However, when he was shooting for the scenes here earlier this week, he fell off the horse and injured his leg.

"I was shooting for the patch work for the film and there were fireworks on the sets, suddenly the horse got out of control and I fell off the horse. On top of it, this was the first time I was riding a horse," Himansh said in a statement.

Himansh, best known for his roles in films like "Yaariyan" and "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai", was later rushed to hospital and got medical aid.

Directed by Hasnain Hyderabadwala, "Sweetiee weds NRI" also features Zoya Arfoz.

(Source: IANS)