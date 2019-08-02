News

Himesh reunites with 'Tere Naam' lyricist for new film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Aug 2019 05:32 PM

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya and lyricist Sameer Anjaan are set to reunite, to create music for an upcoming film. The duo has worked in musical hits such as "Aashiq Banaya Aapne" and "Tere Naam" in the past.

The yet-to-be-titled film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam.

"Sameer Anjaan has made a significant contribution to my career. My first song was written by him and then he helped me with several blockbusters. Although there was a break in between, now we are back together working on Ramesh Taurani's upcoming project. I'm excited to work with Sameer Anjan on more songs," Himesh said.

Sameer recently shot for an episode of the singing reality show "Superstar Singer" on Sony, which is judged by singers Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali along with Himesh.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Himesh Reshammiya, Sameer Anjaan, Yami Gautam, Diljit Dosanjh, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, Superstar singer,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • #UdtaBollywood[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Stars silent over Sirsa...
  • What makes Alia Bhatt blush? Is it beau Ranbir Kapoor? [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    What makes Alia Bhatt...
  • Kajal Aggarwal[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Find out how Kajal...
  • Rishi enjoys 'ghar ka khana' with Riteish, Genelia in NY[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Rishi enjoys 'ghar...
  • Modern Family[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Modern Family...
  • Don't blame Kanika Dhillon for my broken marriage: Dia Mirza[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Don't blame Kanika...

Slideshow

In pics: Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim’s special...

In pics: Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim’s special Raabta
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Launch of Colors' Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush

Launch of Colors' Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar

past seven days