News

Hina is supremely talented: Vikram Bhatt

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 07:21 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in telly land. She rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has now started shooting for her Bollywood film with Vikram Bhatt titled Hacked and the directed is happy with her work.

Speaking about Hina, Vikram told SpotboyE.com, “Hina is supremely talented. She doesn’t need to be taught, pushed or told anything, in fact, sometimes I have to control her energy. She is a trained and seasoned actress with years of experience in television industry. I am extremely satisfied and happy with her dedication.”

Tags > Hina Khan, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bollywood,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Aug 2019 08:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ahsaas Channa on getting a 'Sex Change Operation'
Ahsaas Channa on getting a 'Sex Change... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna...

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna in Tujhse Hai Raabta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi

past seven days