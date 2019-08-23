Hina is supremely talented: Vikram Bhatt

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in telly land. She rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has now started shooting for her Bollywood film with Vikram Bhatt titled Hacked and the directed is happy with her work.

Speaking about Hina, Vikram told SpotboyE.com, “Hina is supremely talented. She doesn’t need to be taught, pushed or told anything, in fact, sometimes I have to control her energy. She is a trained and seasoned actress with years of experience in television industry. I am extremely satisfied and happy with her dedication.”