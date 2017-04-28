Honour to collaborate with S.S. Rajamouli: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar has praised director S.S. Rajamouli and says it's an absolute honour for him to work with the "Baahubali 2" helmer.

Karan, whose home banner Dharma Productions is distributing the Hindi version of the film, took to Twitter and said that Rajamouli is the "movie man" of the decade.

"With the movie man of the decade! S.S. Rajamouli...It's an honour to collaborate with his genius!! Truly the BEST director of our time!" Karan tweeted alongside a photograph of himself with Rajamouli.

"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" is the second instalment of the magnum opus "Baahubali: The Beginning".

The epic fantasy film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.

(Source: IANS)