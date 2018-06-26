Hope I have touched small bits of your hearts and hope I can do so for the whole lifetime: SRK

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has completed 26 years in Bollywood, and the superstar hopes he has touched the hearts and lives of people during his journey in showbiz.



After working on the small screen, Shah Rukh entered Bollywood with Deewana, which released on 25 June in 1992.



On "exactly half a lifetime of being others'", Shah Rukh tweeted: "Expressing love, happiness, sadness, dancing, falling and flying."



"Hope I have touched small bits of your hearts and hope I can do so for the whole lifetime," he added.



Shah Rukh has been appreciated for films like Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Swades, Chak De! India, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name Is Khan.



However, his last few outings like Fan, Dilwale, Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal didn't work well at the box office.



Now, he is working on his next project Zero and is excited about it.

(Source: IANS)