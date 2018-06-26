Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Hope I have touched small bits of your hearts and hope I can do so for the whole lifetime: SRK

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jun 2018 11:34 AM

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has completed 26 years in Bollywood, and the superstar hopes he has touched the hearts and lives of people during his journey in showbiz.

After working on the small screen, Shah Rukh entered Bollywood with Deewana, which released on 25 June in 1992. 

On "exactly half a lifetime of being others'", Shah Rukh tweeted: "Expressing love, happiness, sadness, dancing, falling and flying." 


"Hope I have touched small bits of your hearts and hope I can do so for the whole lifetime," he added. 

Shah Rukh has been appreciated for films like Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Swades, Chak De! India, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name Is Khan.

However, his last few outings like Fan, Dilwale, Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal didn't work well at the box office. 

Now, he is working on his next project Zero and is excited about it. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Swades, Chak De! India, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
25 Jun 2018 08:02 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vaishali Thakkar gets chatty; shares insights about her character
Vaishali Thakkar gets chatty; shares insights... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Taapsee Pannu

Holiday Vibes !!

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan

poll

Whom does Jennifer have a better on-screen chemistry with?

Whom does Jennifer have a better on-screen chemistry with?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which married couple is your favourite?

Abhinav, Rubina, Shakti, Neha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days