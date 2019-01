This is how Priyanka Chopra’s mother shows love for Nick Jonas

: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in December last year, continue to be one of the hot and popular couples of the entertainment world. They got married following both Hindi and Christian rituals.Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra was clicked at an event recently. The photo is special for the couple’s fans, as they saw a special image on the phone of Priyanka’s mother. Her phone’s wallpaper features a photo from Priyanka and Nick’s Christian wedding ceremony. It shows Madhu posing with her daughter and son-in-law.Have a look below.