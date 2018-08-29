How Shraddha Kapoor was spooked by Pankaj Tripathi on the sets of Stree

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi who will soon be seen in the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy, Stree, had a rather interesting pass time while he was shooting for the film.

For someone who, from the trailer, seems to have an affinity for all things paranormal in the film, which is based on the Kannada urban legend of Nale Ba, Pankaj narrated ghost stories on set to pass the time in between takes. Gathering the cast and crew of eager listeners, the Masaan actor would delve into stories he heard from his childhood to entertain everybody on sets and ended up spooking the leading lady of the film, Shraddha.

What do think of Shraddha Kapoor?

“I’ve always loved listening to stories, especially the paranormal kind. The fun was how people said it and how everyone seemed to have one. My village in Gopalgunj had so many stories like these that I had heard growing up. So on set it started as a joke when one day we decided to share ghost stories but soon it became a regular thing and all the ones I had heard in my childhood came in handy, as I had many stories to tell. The location made it even spookier,” Pankaj said of his innovative way of setting the mood just right for a horror comedy.

The Gurgaon actor will also be seen in the much awaited web series Mirzapur, starring Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi and will soon begin shooting for the Shakeela biopic alongside Richa Chadha who plays the titular role.

What do think of Pankaj Tripathi?