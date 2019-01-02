This is how these celebrities partied on New Year

MUMBAI: Just two days ago, we said goodbye to 2018 and welcomed new year 2019. Many television and Bollywood celebrities brought in the New Year with a lot of fun and excitement.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor partied with latter’s family members, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. It seems that the two were inseparable during the party, thus making their relationship official.

Priyanka and Nick, who recently got married, celebrated their New Year with their family in Switzerland. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are in Sydney, shared a picture and wished their fans with a message that read, ‘Hope you all wake up to the new year filled with hope , peace and compassion ... May we all strive to be kinder to one another and illuminate the light and beauty that resides within ... A very happy new year from us to you.’

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and shared a picture where he is seen with Shibani Dandekar. He captioned it, ‘Happy 2019 to you and your loved ones. May it bring you all you hope for. Big hug.’

Abhishek and Aishwarya also seem to have celebrated the New Year in the outskirts.