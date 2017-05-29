Hot Downloads

Hrithik interested in producing Marathi films

By TellychakkarTeam
29 May 2017 02:11 PM
29 May 2017 02:11 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Actor Hrithik Roshan says he would like to produce a Marathi film if the story excites him.

The actor launched the trailer of designer-director Vikram Phadnis's Marathi film "Hrudayantar" here on Sunday. 

Talking about working in Marathi films, Hrithik said: "The impact of this film has been so amazing. I think it is going to be difficult for other Marathi filmmakers to impress me as much as Vikram has with this film."

"I would like to produce Marathi films as well, if the story excites me more than anything else," added Hrithik, who did a cameo in the Vikram Phadnis directorial.

This is Hrithik's first film in the language.

"'Hrudayantar', for me is more than just a movie. It is hope, aspiration, dreams, heartbreak, courage, strength, happiness, sorrow and love... basically, a mix of every emotion that can be felt by human beings," he said.

Talking about his role in the movie, he said: "I am playing a small part in a very big film. I wish there were dialogues for me in the scene for which I could learn and rehearse."

"But the part which I have done... is so beautiful and well expressed without a single word that there was no need for any dialogue. So unfortunately, I didn't get any chance to brush up my Marathi."

"Hrudayantar", which features popular Marathi actors like Subodh Bhave, Mukta Barve and Sonali Khare, is set to hit the screens on June 9.

Moving on to Hindi films, Hrithik confirmed that no female lead has been finalised for "Krrish 4" till now. 

"We are still working on the scripting stage for 'Krrish 4', and we haven't reached a stage about finalizing the female lead," he said.
 
(Source: IANS)
Hrithik Roshan, Vikram Phadnis, Hrudayantar, Subodh Bhave, Mukta Barve, Sonali Khare, Krrish 4

