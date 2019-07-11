News

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to COLLABORATE for THIS remake

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone! The duo will be sharing screen space for the first time. Well, early this year, filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan made a big announcement of them collaborating together for an action-comedy film which was the remake Amitabh Bachchan’s 1982 superhit film Satte Pe Satta. 

Now, latest reports confirmed that Hrithik Roshan, who is currently promoting Super 30, has signed the dotted line and will be seen in Big B's shoes. 


Reports further stated that Deepika Padukone, who recently wrapped up Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and gears up for Kabir Singh's '83, will be the female lead in Satte Pe Satta remake. It is being reported that both the directors wanted Deepika for the role, not just because she is a perfect fit for it but also for her resemblance with Hema Malini who was the heroine of the original film. Deepika said yes to the project as soon as Farah narrated the story to her. 

Are you excited to see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone share screen space?
