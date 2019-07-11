Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to COLLABORATE for THIS remake

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone! The duo will be sharing screen space for the first time. Well, early this year, filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan made a big announcement of them collaborating together for an action-comedy film which was the remake Amitabh Bachchan’s 1982 superhit film Satte Pe Satta.
Now, latest reports confirmed that Hrithik Roshan, who is currently promoting Super 30, has signed the dotted line and will be seen in Big B's shoes.
View this post on Instagram
What is meant to be will Always find a Way.. excited & Emotional both,to be on this journey with my dearest @itsrohitshetty .. together with the Lov we share for Films , we will create “the Mother of All Entertainers”! #inshallah ..Lov u Rohit. @rohitshettypicturez @reliance.entertainment
Who aced the bridal look in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?
Who is more stylish according to you?
Add new comment