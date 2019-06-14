Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur look lovestruck in a still from Super 30’s song Jugraafiya

MUMBAI: Super 30 is one of the much-awaited films. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment, the film is based on the mathematician, Anand Kumar. The film stars Hrithik Roshan in the central role.

In the film, Hrithik will be seen as a teacher from Bihar who is well-known for his skills. However, when he gets to know that he is being used, he decides to provide free education to poor kids who are talented and starts his Super 30 batch of brilliant kids. Super 30’s trailer has been garnering praises from audience.

Now, the makers are all set to release the first song, Jugraafiya, today, and an excited Hrithik shared a still from the track. In the song, Hrithik will be seen romancing Mrunal Thakur. In the still, we get to see Hrithik passing on a note to Mrunal who has a gold medal with her. Check out the still here.

Super 30 also stars Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Aditya Srivastava, and it is all set to hit the theatres on 12 July 2019.