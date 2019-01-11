Hrithik Roshan’s birthday brings some cheer!

MUMBAI: One of the most loved actors of B-town celebrated his 45th Birthday on Thursday with his family after the successful surgery of his father Rakesh Roshan for throat cancer. While going through Instagram, we came across Hrithik’s picture with his dad and family, which was captioned ‘The power of love’. Indeed, it is!



It is clearly visible that the picture is taken at the hospital, and everyone from the family is present and enjoying the time spent with each other.



We wish senior Roshan a speedy recovery. Have a look at the post.