Hrithik Roshan’s birthday brings some cheer!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2019 03:10 PM
MUMBAI: One of the most loved actors of B-town celebrated his 45th Birthday on Thursday with his family after the successful surgery of his father Rakesh Roshan for throat cancer. While going through Instagram, we came across Hrithik’s picture with his dad and family, which was captioned ‘The power of love’. Indeed, it is!

It is clearly visible that the picture is taken at the hospital, and everyone from the family is present and enjoying the time spent with each other.

We wish senior Roshan a speedy recovery. Have a look at the post.
