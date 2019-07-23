News

Hrithik, Tiger's bike chase on Portugal's highest peak

23 Jul 2019 07:35 PM

MUMBAI:  Bollywood action stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have shot a "dangerous" bike chase sequence on Portugal's highest mountain peak Serra da Estrela for their upcoming "War".

"For one big action chase sequence, they had to drive superbikes at high speed on top of the highest mountain range in Portugal called Serra da Estrela.

"It's a visually stunning sequence at par with all big action films of Hollywood. Hrithik and Tiger took all necessary training to ride these super-fast bikes and they pulled off the sequence with elan," director Siddharth Anand said in a statement.

Serra da Estrela stands at 1,993 metres (6,539 feet) above sea level.

"War" is "an adrenaline-pumping action film that will keep you on the edge of your seats with its action sequences", Anand added.

"As our title suggests, Hrithik and Tiger wage a war against each other and they are constant, massive showdowns between the two," he said.

"War" is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences as they try to beat each other.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film is scheduled to release on October 2.

(Source: IANS)

