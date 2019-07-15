News

Hrithik, Tiger's next titled 'War'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jul 2019 11:37 AM

MUMBAI: Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film, directed by Siddharth Anand has been titled "War".

"'War' is the only title that could have delivered on this big promise and justifies the level of an action spectacle that the film is trying to present to audiences globally," Anand said in a statement.

The director promises a massive showdown in the film.

"When you bring two of the biggest and the best action superstars of India in one film and pit them against each other, you need a title that justifies the promise of a massive showdown. Hrithik and Tiger will be seen going at each other ferociously and mercilessly and audiences will want to see who outwits whom in this incredible fight," he added. 

"War" is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences as they try to beat each other. 

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film is scheduled to release on October 2.

Source: IANS

Tags > Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, war, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

