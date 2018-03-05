Humayoon Shams Khan in Suniel Shetty’s Code Al

Mumbai: TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about Suniel Shetty’s comeback action flick Code Al. The film is currently in its initial stages and Shetty has been locked as the leading man.

Shetty was the leading action star in the 80s’ and Code AL will mark his comeback in the movie space as an action star. The motion picture is based on the backdrop of border and revolves around the Indian and Afghanistani military.

TellyChakkar has now learnt about another actor getting locked in the film. Afghanistani-Canadian actor Humayoon Shams Khan is all set to share screen space with the veteran movie star. The hot lad who originally hails from Afghanistan will play an Afghanistani commando.

Humayoon, 27, has been making a strong mark in the movie industry. The handsome actor is making his debut on the big screen with Bollywood’s baba Sanjay Dutt in his upcoming film Torbaaz. In both the films, he will be seen as an army man. Not just this, Humayoon, who is also a producer back in his native country, will be seen as a lead alongside Siddharth Gupta, Diaana Khan in Barsaat. He also has a few other projects in his hands. Interestingly, Khan is the first Afghanistani actor to have entered the mainstream Hindi movie space.

In Code Al, Khan has a pivotal role of an Afghanistani commando. We couldn’t get in touch with the hunk to know more about his character. However, our sources have confirmed his presence in the upcoming movie.

Directed and written by Shekhar Sirrinn, Code Al is expected to go on floors by the end of 2018.

With such big films in his kitty, it seems Humayoon has a long way to go in the movie industry.

Meanwhile, stay glued to TellyChakkar for more updates about the entertainment world.