News

I am guilty of Nepotism: Karan Johar confesses in an old video

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2017 05:51 PM
27 Mar 2017 05:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam

It seems the term ‘nepotism’ has become the ‘hot potato’ in the tinsel town.

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, actress Kangana Ranaut made headlines by calling out Karan Johar the flag bearer of nepotism on his show Koffee with Karan. And the latter defended himself by taking the help of an international platform.

Now guess what?

A video is doing the rounds proving the director otherwise.  A couple of years back, Karan had talked about nepotism in Bollywood in a show. On top of that he had also mentioned that he possibly cast Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan because of their illustrious family backgrounds. 

What an irony!

In this world of internet, where information is just a click away, kuch bhi laut sakta hai!!!  

Here check out the video:

What do you have to say on the same? Hit the comment box below!

Tags > Karan Johar, old video, Nepotism, Kangana Ranaut, Koffee with Karan,

