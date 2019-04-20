I am happy to be a part of Kalank; fortunate to have been a part of Dharma: Hiten Tejwani

MUMBAI: Hiten Tejwani is one of the most popular and loved stars of television. He has been in the entertainment industry for quite some time. Hiten was last seen in the Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and in the movie Kalank.



TellyChakkar got in touch with Hiten and asked him about his experience on working with Dharma Productions for the first time and about how he bagged the role.



When asked about how he got the role, he said that he had gotten a call that Kalank auditions were on. He gave the auditions, and after a few days, he was called and finalized. He is thrilled and happy to have been a part of the movie.



He also said that he had a wonderful experience working with such big stars and sharing screen space with them. He said that Sanjay Dutt’s aura is mesmerizing and that he now understands the feeling of working with a superstar.



Hiten majorly shares screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur. He says that the latter is an easy-going actor. Moreover, everyone on the sets made him very comfortable.



He also mentioned that Dharma Productions is one of the most sorted production houses to work with, as everything is very well planned and they take care of their team well. It was a one-of-a-kind experience to work with them for him



Hiten has a few projects in the pipeline and will very soon finalize them and announce them to his audience.



The handsome actor’s most memorable characters are Pratam and Karan. When asked which character is very close to him, he said that both the characters are special to him, as Pratam gave him everything and was a fun-loving character and Karan’s character is very much like him in terms of giving family first priority.



Hiten and Gauri are one of the most loved television couples, and fans miss seeing them together. When asked about this, Hiten said that they are waiting for the right script to come their way.