I am not bipolar, says Sunaina Roshan

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has cleared the rumours about her being hospitalised. There were reports that Sunaina was in the hospital and was kept under observation for 24 hours for her psychological condition and bipolar disorder. However, according to Sunaina, the report is not true.

Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right. — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunaina cleared the rumours. She said, “I really don’t know who is spreading these rumours but I was touched by my well-wishers who asked about my health! I have not been hospitalized getting any kind of treatment forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication. I was out partying with my friends on Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur. I came back home to my father’s home (in Juhu) and now I am very much at home. I am surprised that such a well-known publication would carry such news without checking with me.”

When she was asked if she visited hospital in the last six months, she said she was in a London hospital in December for a few weeks for alcohol rehab but she came out clean. “After my father got diagnosed with throat cancer, I was with my family to give him my support. He was battling cancer and then, I did not take to any medication. I prayed for his health. Why would I need any medication now and where is the question of being in a hospital arise from?”

There has been mention that she suffers from bipolar disorder. When asked about this, she told the portal how being angry and short-tempered does not make you bipolar and nor has she ever suffered or been treated for a bipolar disorder, which causes shifts in mood and energy. She said she has been maintaining her diet and lost a lot of weight but otherwise, she is physically and mentally completely fine. “I wouldn’t have stayed at a hotel these last few days if I wasn’t okay,” she said.

She was further asked that since the article yesterday and over the last few days, if Hrithik or her parents have spoken to her, she said how nobody has spoken to her and nobody is in touch with her”. It’s sad but they are not even supporting me,” she said.